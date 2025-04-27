Serving in Namibia a time of prayer and vision

Hey friends! As some of you may know, I’ve always felt a deep calling in my heart—a pull toward missions, toward serving others, and toward living out the love of Christ in real and tangible ways. After years of prayer and waiting, I know with absolute certainty: this is the path God is leading me on.

This Fall, just days before my birthday, I have the incredible opportunity to go on a missions trip to Namibia, Africa with my church. We’ll be serving local communities, supporting youth and families, sharing the Gospel, and bringing hope to areas where it’s desperately needed. A missions trip to Africa has always been something I’ve wanted to do, but it’s truly not about me—it’s about being a vessel for God’s love, showing up where He sends me, and saying “yes” to His calling….

But I can’t do it alone. I’m stepping out in faith and asking for your support—through prayer, encouragement, and financial giving. The total cost of the trip is $3600, which will cover travel, lodging, and ministry resources. Every dollar brings me closer to answering this call and being the hands and feet of Jesus in Namibia.

If you feel led to support me—whether through a donation or by simply lifting me up in prayer—I would be deeply grateful. This isn’t just a trip; it’s the start of something so much bigger than myself.

Thank you for believing in me, and more importantly, for believing in what God can do through me.

God Bless,

Nelson