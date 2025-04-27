Isolated Digital Soldier needs Prayers & help

Goal:
NZD $5,000
Raised:
NZD $100
Patriots... [PAN-PAN]
Prayer Request for Tranquility please... and for patriots who can, to throw some dollars my way please... not just for my War effort contributions so far, but mostly so I can continue to do so...
I can only ask - please do the math - 212,000 posts / 4 years...
[It's my demonstration... of an attempt to "Walk the Talk while Holding The Line" ]
WW2 Didn't End as we all have been misled to believe - SEE the famous faces to SEE for yourselves people - https://gab.com/KiwiBlokeDaza/posts/113547663378872738
Now, after about 3 weeks of almost non-stop rain here in Kerikeri in the Far North - My Seasonal, [Vege garden Wholesaler] 3 day week work has abruptly slowed to 1 day / week - so no/little work for the next 3 month's until Spring... meaning I simply have to humble myself to the entire world and Pray & Beg for any Donations please Patriots... as that had become my only Lifeline. Literally.
Literally.
[Family & friends have ostracized this "Conspiracy Theorist" for 5+years now - and there's very little local work available]
So I Pray for some much needed Prayers & any assistance at all please Patriots... as I simply don't have funds any longer now after 5+ years of 24/7 effort with the Global Military / Civilian Alliance - QAnon - the Global Counter-Insurgency to stop the NWO / UN / WEF Global take-over+++++++
Now in 2025, Isolated, exhausted to the marrow, I Pray one can do the Math to Witness the contribution of around 212,000 posts the last 4 years, being of Service to Humanity - from back when the COVID Equation we all faced was to share as much info as far & as wide as possible to Humanity... even before they 1st said it will only be 15 days to "Flatten the Curve".
[Please see the 212K posts & Counter here - gab.com/KiwiBlokeDaza]
Today, now, largely ostracized & isolated from "Friends, Family & networks" for the last 5 years, on this somewhat small, isolated Island at the End of the Earth - I'm so stretched financially and so wary & exhausted scaping milk monies together, perhaps some who might be in a financial position, who might have appreciated the 212K effort helping others, might also be able to help financially please...? God Bless
I Pray should one have the capacity to share the Love, you help me share helping others in the Take-back of our Countries & personal Sovereignties, helping people become Aware of the need to do so.... to help me continue to do so in my corner of the internet & world...
But 1st I just need to survive and get through a Winter when meager financial plans & anticipated work suddenly evaporates. Thank You Patriots in Advance.
God Speed, God Bless - God Wins!
The Great Awakening
Blessings to you, fren.
