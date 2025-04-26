Denver Mission Trip 2025

Message from Daniel:

I pray this finds you well. I have been getting more involved with my youth group at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit parish. Every summer our youth group takes a mission trip to Denver to serve the homeless by volunteering with Christ in the City and serving the poor in the food lines with the St. Elizabeth of Hungary parish. I need to raise $750 dollars to fund transportation, lodging, and expenses. Please take a moment to pray about how much you'll be able to contribute.

Thank you for your consideration and God Bless!