Denver Mission Trip 2025

Goal:
USD $750
Raised:
USD $100
Message from Daniel:
I pray this finds you well. I have been getting more involved with my youth group at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit parish. Every summer our youth group takes a mission trip to Denver to serve the homeless by volunteering with Christ in the City and serving the poor in the food lines with the St. Elizabeth of Hungary parish. I need to raise $750 dollars to fund transportation, lodging, and expenses. Please take a moment to pray about how much you'll be able to contribute.
Thank you for your consideration and God Bless!
Daniel, thank you for being God’s hands and feet to the poor. We will be praying for you and your fellow missionaries.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.