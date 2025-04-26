Help keep Cafe Locked Out afloat in this hard time

Michael Gray Griffith and Cafe Locked Out needs your help. Over the last 5 years many of us, through an indescribable calling, made a decision and walked a path that has united us. We have become a community. Café Locked Out was born in this time and very quickly became a platform to document the stories of those wanting to speak out. The instigator Michael Gray Griffith started it first from a room in his rented house and then from the road, starting in Epic where 100,000’s of us gathered in Canberra. He began interviewing the people and collecting their stories, all the time with the support of those behind the scenes who kept the constantly growing followers informed. There was never a question about what Café Locked Out was to be, it was, and is, a necessity which now is a platform encompassing several streamers each with their own shows all under the Café Locked Out banner.

But Michael is very ill. Following a heart attack just over a week ago, he is currently in hospital and after having lifesaving surgery, a triple bypass, now has a serious infection in his wound. I have put this fund together for those that may want to help us at this time and to make sure we are able to keep Café Locked Out afloat. There are many ongoing costs. We are incredibly grateful to all of you who follow Cafe Locked Out and over this last week or so for the messages of love and support as well as prayers. We will of course keep you informed of his well being as we know it. So many thanks.



