Help keep Cafe Locked Out afloat in this hard time

Raised:
AUD $1,200
Michael Gray Griffith and Cafe Locked Out needs your help. Over the last 5 years many of us, through an indescribable calling, made a decision and walked a path that has united us. We have become a community. Café Locked Out was born in this time and very quickly became a platform to document the stories of those wanting to speak out. The instigator Michael Gray Griffith started it first from a room in his rented house and then from the road, starting in Epic where 100,000’s of us gathered in Canberra. He began interviewing the people and collecting their stories, all the time with the support of those behind the scenes who kept the constantly growing followers informed. There was never a question about what Café Locked Out was to be, it was, and is, a necessity which now is a platform encompassing several streamers each with their own shows all under the Café Locked Out banner.
But Michael is very ill. Following a heart attack just over a week ago, he is currently in hospital and after having lifesaving surgery, a triple bypass, now has a serious infection in his wound. I have put this fund together for those that may want to help us at this time and to make sure we are able to keep Café Locked Out afloat. There are many ongoing costs. We are incredibly grateful to all of you who follow Cafe Locked Out and over this last week or so for the messages of love and support as well as prayers. We will of course keep you informed of his well being as we know it. So many thanks.
Get well soon dude. We need you on the road doing what you do so well.
Thank you Michael for being such an inspiration to so many of us. You have tirelessly fought a war on our behalf. You have touched more lives than you could have possibly imagined and reminded us that we are not alone, we are family.
Healing is yours Michael. Stay blessed and thank you for all the words and stories you shared for future generations.
Love, peace and thanks. God bless you Michael, rest, get well, sit in the sun, enjoy your friends and family and be loved. Kind regards always.
Praying for you to bounce back again Michael.
Get well soon Michael. Keep on going to keep telling our stories.
I have been an armchair warrior for too long. Always grateful to read Michael's blogs and always intending to reply. I just returned from visiting a dear friend in hospital who is battling cancer.Told him about Michael's recent heart attack and vowed to step up. There are a handful of brave humans who have been fighting for the last 5 years and of course they are getting worn out. Time to help
Just sending love and prayers 🙏 with thanks
Get well Michael! The world needs your love and energy to connect many more Australians to stand for courage and truth.
Get well soon. Thank you for everything you have done, the inspiration, the truth telling and your unwavering courage.
You have given us so much, but we want you around to give us so much more. Love you Michael
Prayers for the heart and soul of Australia. Cafe Locked Out has been documenting the social history of this great nation as she is attacked on numerous fronts. This is modern warfare, where the enemy is not a soldier, with a rifle, landing on the beach, but a voice and vision within every household, aka the tele. Michael knows this, filming the results. Australian of the Cvid years, MGG and CLO
Praying for a wonderful recovery Michael. Please rest up and allow healing to take place.
Get well soon
