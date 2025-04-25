Helping a boy cope

Hello! Thank you for stopping to read my campaign!





I have a nephew who is 12 years old and in 5th grade. He has an end of the year school trip going to SeaWorld. His mom works 35-40 hours a week overnights, because during the day she is taking her husband to dialysis 3-4 times a week plus physical therapy.

My nephew has endured a year of watching his father rapidly decline. He has had 3 major strokes in a very short period of time. He can no longer walk without assistance, needs a wheelchair or walker, and help doing most daily things. My sister is doing what she can, but things are stretched beyond the limit. Her husband (his father) does now receive social security but it helps to pay the household bills as well as for medical care.

He never asks for anything and really wants to go on this trip. The ticket is $120 for the cost to go. I made the campaign for a little more for spending money and for the donation the program (give send go) asks for or you put in at 2%.

I have been helping and I just don’t have it right now for him. I would like for him to be able to go. Anything else will be used for him for other things he needs.



Please no bashing them, they are working with the available resource and this trip is just something that is not in their budget. Yes, he knows it is not and he understands he might not get to go, but he doesn’t ask for anything and I would love for him to be able to have some fun and blow off some steam with everything going on at home. Watching his father’s decline has been horrible for him!

If you have questions about the validity, you can message and I’ll answer as honestly and directly as I can!

Thanks for listening.