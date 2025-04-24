Support Bobby Craig and Family Official Fund

Bobby Craig has long stood as a beacon of hope, leadership, and mentorship in Frisco, Texas. Featured in FriscoStyle Magazine and honored by both the City of Frisco and Frisco ISD, Bobby has dedicated his life to uplifting youth and strengthening our community.

As the founder of Frisco Kings Sports Academy, he has mentored countless young people, teaching life skills and inspiring the next generation to succeed.

Bobby is a devoted husband to Natasha—his high school sweetheart of 26 years and wife of 24 years, and a loving father and grandfather. Despite unimaginable tragedy, including the loss of one of his children in November 2024, Bobby has continued to champion justice and positive change, leading the #nojcnosleep movement for his late son, Ja’Karrion Craig affectionately known as JC.



Now, Bobby and our family face an unthinkable challenge. He has been wrongly accused in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred on Sunday, February 15th in Lewisville, TX. This accusation stands in stark contrast to the decades of service, love, and integrity Bobby has shown to Frisco and beyond.



Purpose of the Fund



Your donation will support Bobby’s legal defense, help restore his reputation, and provide stability for his family during this difficult time. Stand with us to ensure that a good man’s legacy of service is not overshadowed by a wrongful accusation.



Let’s rally behind Bobby Craig, for his family, for our youth, and for the future of Frisco.



*Thank you for your prayers, support and belief in justice and community.*





