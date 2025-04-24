Campaign Image

Support for Luke Stinson Family

Goal:

 CAD $5,000

Raised:

 CAD $300

Campaign created by Kaelyn Ogungbemi

Support for Luke Stinson Family

Hey all!
As many have heard my brother and sister in law welcomed a sweet baby girl into our family this week. An unexpected trip to Winnipeg after birth to do some checks has turned into a little longer than expected stay, and as we all know that being there for their baby girl is the only place they would ever be. With the unknown on time frame I, as well as others have thought we should put something together to help them out while they love on their sweet babe. 

Much Love, 

Kaelyn~


Recent Donations
Stacey Mullin
$ 100.00 CAD
55 minutes ago

Love and prayers 🩷

JM Rinsdorf
$ 100.00 CAD
1 hour ago

Virginia Mullin
$ 100.00 CAD
1 hour ago

