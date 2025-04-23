Summer on the Roll

What's all this then?

I am a "bikepacker" which is to say one who travels using a bike that holds everything I need to camp and survive along the way. In 2024 I took my first trip to meet a new friend, see their lovely state, meet the people, and visit one of their churches. Only one as I was not able to stay for long. It's something I would very much like to do again, with an eye toward documenting the experience this time for the benefit of their community and churches.



Seeing a new place at the pace and vantage point of a bike is something else. You don't just see the scenery, you connect and adapt to it. The same is true of the churches. Not everyone knows what to think when a stranger rolls up on a bicycle smelling a bit of camp fire. Their reaction to it is part of the adventure. Then this stranger attends the service, fellowships with the people, perhaps breaks bread, makes a donation when possible, and parts as a friend.

Where do you come in?

For a number of reasons I don't have money and I don't want to have money. Nonetheless it is to a certain degree necessary in this world to get some things done. The last trip I took was funded by the generosity of friends. One such friend I will be meeting for the first time in person if I should achieve the necessary travel funds. I wanted to open up the chance to be a part of these amazing journeys to you. Your donations will (hopefully) make it possible to travel to their area with the bike, get on the bike, and spend the summer meeting new people and visiting more churches.

What's the result?

The idea is to document the experience this time, create a site to host the story as it unfolds, and keep it as an archive. Hopefully for many adventures to come. It is my hope that this will help people get their personal stories out to the world, as well as maybe in some small way increase attendance at the churches I visit, and tourism for the communities. It's a simple goal, but I think it's a good one. Any donations made non-anonymously will receive a mention on the site as a benefactor who made this all possible.