Help a 61 year old Caregiver who Now needs help

Julia has been a caregiver, taking care of others to the detriment of her own health and well-being for many years. That’s who she is at her core.

She loves her parents deeply and has been taking care of both of them, who are 87 and 86, for the last 8+ years, and is now in dire need of help. Julia has selflessly given up her life to take care of her parents and her best friend, who was a quadriplegic, for many years.

She is close to losing her apartment as she owes past due and current rent, her older vehicle needs repairs so she can check on her parents and get to any opportunity for work.

Her parent's health and medical issues have been almost nonstop, and she has been unable to work or keep a steady job. They have been in and out of the hospital, physical rehab, and literally hundreds of doctors' appointments.

Her best friend broke his neck 20 years ago, and she loved him dearly. Julia was his care manager and patient advocate. He had no parents, so she became the one person that he could count on to care for him and love him unconditionally. He was in constant chronic pain at the end of his life and suddenly died 8 months ago.

Her Mom is now in an awful memory care facility that she has to visit every day until she can move her. Her Father is now in a studio in a safe living facility. Her Mom has dementia and needs to be moved to a safe place. Because she chose to take care of them, she is now in a desperate financial situation.

She has been a part of many Bible groups, and we have prayed with her for years. Several of us have helped her as much as possible, but now she is close to getting evicted, her 2009 car needs engine work, she's on food stamps, and she goes to food pantries. I think most people know how bad the healthcare situation is in the US, especially for the elderly and the disabled who are on a fixed income. She also desperately needs to see a dentist as the tooth next to her front one chipped, and she had to have it pulled.

Julia was able to work part-time jobs like retail, house cleaning, and be a private aid for 3 elderly people, and as a caregiver. However, trying to work steadily and the increasing burden of taking care of her parents have taken a toll on her health.

With her best friend’s passing and both parents being taken care of in the very near future, she desperately needs to get back on her feet and begin to work again and be independent. She is 61 years old and ready to start her life again, but needs help. Thank you, truly, for any dollar amount. This will help her keep her apartment and her car.







