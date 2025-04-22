Morgan Family Emergency Expenses

Raised:
USD $1,650
Campaign funds will be received by Kevin Morgan
The Morgan family has experienced an unexpected tragedy and needs to get to Denmark by next week to attend Bo's mother's funeral. This fundraiser is for members of Covenant Reformed Baptist Church to contribute towards their plane tickets and food expenses. Lodging is not necessary since they will stay with family.
Prayers for travel mercies! 🙏🏻 ❤️
Praying for you!
