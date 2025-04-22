Campaign Image

Morgan Family Emergency Expenses

 USD $1,650

Campaign created by John Thomas

Campaign funds will be received by Kevin Morgan

Morgan Family Emergency Expenses

The Morgan family has experienced an unexpected tragedy and needs to get to Denmark by next week to attend Bo's mother's funeral. This fundraiser is for members of Covenant Reformed Baptist Church to contribute towards their plane tickets and food expenses. Lodging is not necessary since they will stay with family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
17 minutes ago

Prayers for travel mercies! 🙏🏻 ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
35 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
53 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

