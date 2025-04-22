Campaign Image

House fire support for our friend Perla

Goal:

 USD $8,000

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Clifford Koeplin

House fire support for our friend Perla

Please help us support our friend and teammate Perla in this time of loss and need. On Friday, April 18th Perla's home caught fire and she experienced heavy loss. We would like to gather funds to support Perla in this tough time.

Whatever you can donate would be greatly appreciated and will help her tremendously. 

Thank you!


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 hour ago

Perla, So sorry to hear about your house. Prayers are with you!

