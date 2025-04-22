House fire support for our friend Perla

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $200
Please help us support our friend and teammate Perla in this time of loss and need. On Friday, April 18th Perla's home caught fire and she experienced heavy loss. We would like to gather funds to support Perla in this tough time.
Whatever you can donate would be greatly appreciated and will help her tremendously.
Thank you!
Perla, So sorry to hear about your house. Prayers are with you!
