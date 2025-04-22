Help Support Angie's Defense Fund

Angie Solomon, a 55-year-old mother from Franklin, TN, is currently being held on a $500,000 bond after being charged with solicitation to commit murder. Authorities allege that on April 11, 2025, she met with an undercover officer posing as a hitman to discuss a plot against her ex-husband, former WSMV anchor, Aaron Solomon.

However, there is a lot missing from this story.

My mom has no prior criminal record and has been appointed a public defender due to lack of income. She is a grieving mother still seeking justice for my brother, Grant Solomon, whose 2020 death remains a source of public concern and many unanswered questions. I have also spoken out publicly about the abuse that I experienced at the hands of my father, Aaron Solomon.

My mom is my sole support. Please help me be reunited with her and help her receive the proper legal support she needs. Every contribution supports her ability to receive a fair defense and proper due process. Let's bring my mom home!

I would appreciate it if you would consider donating or sharing this campaign to help my mom during this critical time.