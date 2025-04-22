Help me save my family home from Auction

My name is Kennedy. I’m a father, a husband from Kenya—writing this with my heart in pieces.

Our family home and land—everything we have—are about to be lost due to a financial dispute I’ve been desperately trying to resolve. One property was correctly used to secure a loan, but a second title—our only home—was also taken in a process that felt deeply unjust. Despite my best efforts to negotiate, I now face an impossible deadline.

I have two daughters, one just 4 years old, and I’m terrified of what will happen to them if we lose our home.





I am not running away from responsibility. I’m simply asking for time and help. I’ve tried legal channels. I’ve asked local organizations. I even created a fundraiser—but nothing has worked fast enough.





Now I’m turning to you: a global community of people who care.





I need to raise $50,000 urgently to reclaim both title deeds, avoid forced eviction, and protect my daughters’ future. This isn’t just land—it’s our only shelter, our safety, our history.





Your help will:





Reclaim our home from being taken permanently





Stop our family from being displaced and devastated

Give me a chance to rebuild through honest, peaceful means

Any amount you give will make a difference.

Even if you can’t donate, sharing this with someone who can would mean the world.

If you’d like to know more, I’m open to sharing documentation privately.

Thank you for reading. Thank you for believing that compassion can still save lives.





— Kennedy







