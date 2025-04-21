The Cobb family

We have been so blessed over the last year, since my below knee amputation with all the support, prayers, and love from everyone. Since our disability insurance has run out and we've transitioned to unemployment and am looking for a new job but unemployment doesn't pay as much. So we are starting to lose ground financially.First off we continue to covet your prayers that God show's us what He wants us to do for Him. But at this point if you feel led to give we really appreciate it.We love you all and will continue to pray for you that you will feel God's love as He has shown it to us.