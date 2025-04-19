Campaign Image

Fundraiser for Ana to fight against cancer

Goal:

 USD $80,000

Raised:

 USD $2,225

Campaign created by Anamaria Valdes

Hi, my name is Anamaria, and I’m reaching out with a heavy heart. Since the summer of 2024, I’ve been living in constant, unbearable pain caused by cancer. It’s taken so much out of me—physically, emotionally, and mentally. I’m exhausted. Every day has been a battle, with a tumor growing in my ear canal and a mass growing under my ear/neck and now I’m facing a difficult road ahead. I need a 10-hour procedure that will consist of 3 surgeries happening at once which will leave me in the ICU for several days, and even after that, my journey isn’t over. This illness has also damaged my hearing, and I’ll need either a hearing aid or a cochlear implant to regain what I’ve lost. 

The medical bills, treatment costs, and recovery expenses are far beyond what I can afford on my own and is very overwhelming. I’m humbly asking for your help, I can’t do this alone. If you can find it in your heart to donate or even just share this, it would mean the world to me. Your kindness and compassion could truly make a life-changing difference. Thank you for reading, and thank you for caring.

Recent Donations
Alexia
$ 1000.00 USD
2 minutes ago

Sabrina and Trevor
$ 200.00 USD
15 minutes ago

We love you, Ana ! ❤️‍🩹

Mayra Gomez
$ 50.00 USD
16 minutes ago

Thinking of you during this difficult time Ana. I will be praying for your health and wellbeing. ❤️

Alicia
$ 50.00 USD
22 minutes ago

Keeping you in my prayers.🖤

B
$ 100.00 USD
32 minutes ago

You got this 🫶🏽

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
35 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
42 minutes ago

Robert avalos
$ 100.00 USD
42 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
43 minutes ago

Amber Stallworth
$ 100.00 USD
50 minutes ago

AF
$ 100.00 USD
54 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
59 minutes ago

Anissa
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Laff you always !

Charlie Rojas
$ 75.00 USD
1 hour ago

Juan Quezada
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

You got this big dawg! 🙏🏼

