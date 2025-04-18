Evelyns 2nd Battle With Breast Cancer

Help Our Mom Fight Breast Cancer Again.



Our mom was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. She fought incredibly hard and came through treatment with strength and grace. But this year, in 2025, we received the heartbreaking news that her breast cancer had returned.



Our mom has always been a strong, giving person. Together with her husband, who owns a martial arts academy, they’ve dedicated years to helping others—whether through teaching, mentorship, or giving generously to people in need. Through the academy, they’ve supported countless families and individuals, often without ever asking for anything in return.



Now, it’s our turn to ask for help on her behalf.



While our mom has good medical insurance, there is unexpected cost for treatment and care. Her care now requires multiple trips to travel to a specialist in Texas, and the expenses for flights and lodging for an extended period of time need to be paid upfront—something we weren’t prepared for.



We’re reaching out to ask for your support—whether that’s through a donation, sharing this message, or offering kind words and prayers. Every bit helps and means the world to our family.



Thank you for standing with our mom as she fights this unfortunate battle again. We truly appreciate your love, support, generosity and most of all prayers.