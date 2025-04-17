Campaign Image

Hello, my name is Mark, and I'm reaching out for help after suffering a devastating back injury on August 25th, 2023. As a result, I lost my job and health benefits, and I've been evicted from my home. I'm currently facing financial difficulties and need help with my living expenses to get back on my feet. My health insurance starts again on May 1st, and I need to pay for that moving forward. Your support will go a long way in helping me get back to a place of stability and independence. Thank you for considering my campaign.

Laura Faye
$ 50.00 USD
16 minutes ago

Sending you prayers & strength! Believe the best is yet to come and it will!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
16 hours ago

Praying for you and the days ahead will get better.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
22 hours ago

Prayers Brother!

