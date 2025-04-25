Stroke survivor

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Peggy Eaves
I had my stroke on February 8th while driving back to Georgia! My stroke has left me paralyzed on my left side and I’m currently diagnosed with Left side Hemiplegia. I was hospitalized for over a month and had physical therapy as an inpatient. I was released from hospital on march 5th. I then started outpatient therapy. I was approved for short term disability at work but it’s only 3rd of my paycheck and I can barely pay my bills at my apartment and my car payment. I am graduating to long term disability at the end of May and they said my payments will go to monthly payments from weekly… I don’t know how I’m going to survive! So if anyone an help with anything that would be appreciated!
thank you so much for reading my story
Peggy
I just wish you the best cousin! I love you!
April 25th, 2025
I found out that from may17 to June 15th I will not get any payments therefore I will not have any money for expenses and paying my rent,utilities and car payment! Im majorly stressed about that.
I don’t want to put that extra burden on my son. He has his own expenses. Any help would be appreciated!!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.