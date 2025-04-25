Stroke survivor

I had my stroke on February 8th while driving back to Georgia! My stroke has left me paralyzed on my left side and I’m currently diagnosed with Left side Hemiplegia. I was hospitalized for over a month and had physical therapy as an inpatient. I was released from hospital on march 5th. I then started outpatient therapy. I was approved for short term disability at work but it’s only 3rd of my paycheck and I can barely pay my bills at my apartment and my car payment. I am graduating to long term disability at the end of May and they said my payments will go to monthly payments from weekly… I don’t know how I’m going to survive! So if anyone an help with anything that would be appreciated!

thank you so much for reading my story





Peggy