Campaign Image

Help me save my family home

Goal:

 USD $1,765

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by Nicholas Tanner

Campaign funds will be received by Nicholas Tanner

Help me save my family home

Hello everyone. I'm on the brink of having a tax lien placed on my family home. My grandmother bought the home when it was built in 1961 and the home has been passed down through the years. I'm disabled and I take care of my two daughters by myself so money is very tight. So I'm reaching out for help paying my property taxes from 2024. Thank you for taking the time to read my plea. God bless!

Recent Donations
Show:
Wilma Sanders
$ 100.00 USD
43 minutes ago

Pam Whalen
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo