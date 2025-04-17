Supporting Katie During Healing and Recovery

The team at Palmer Distinctive Dentistry has made this account for Katie Blain who was a team member in our office for the last 7 years. Katie has been very healthy, but recently developed a very rare skin issue called Pityriasis Rubra Pilaris. Only 1 in 500,000 people will develop this skin disorder.

This has caused major health issues for Katie, such as her skin itching uncontrollably, “shedding,” terrible cracking of her hands and feet, and her hair is now falling out.

Katie’s last day at Palmer Distinctive Dentistry was on February 25, and she has not been able to work since then. Katie has had to apply for disability since she is no longer able to work. Our office loves Katie, as we know a lot of you do as well. We want to do what we can to help her and her husband David during this hardship. A lot of our guests have asked how they can help her. We have set up an account where all proceeds will go to Katie and her husband David directly. Please use this link below to give what you can to help them during this time.

~ Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved, for You are my praise. Jeremiah 17:14