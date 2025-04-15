Julie's Legacy of Love

On April 6, the world lost a radiant soul. Julie’s passing was unexpected and deeply heartbreaking, leaving her two beloved daughters, Ella and Kate, without the constant warmth of her boundless love.

From dance lessons and horseback rides to beach days and quiet everyday moments, Julie had a way of making life feel magical. She wasn’t just a mother — she was a memory-maker, a tradition-builder, and a steady source of joy, wrapping her girls in a world overflowing with love and kindness.

Julie’s giving spirit reached far beyond her home. When she wasn’t fully devoted to Ella, Kate, and Ken she was lifting up those around her — serving her extended family, standing by her community, and offering her time and talents without ever expecting anything in return. Her heart always had room for more, and she gave freely and selflessly.

Now, it’s our turn to carry her legacy forward — to give as she gave, and to continue the beautiful work she began.

Every dollar makes a difference — not just financially, but emotionally. You're showing Ella and Kate that the world their mom built for them still surrounds them with love, support, and possibility. Thank you for being a part of that.