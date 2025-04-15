Supporting Franco Family

We need Help! We lost appeals from Workmans Comp and Disability Benefits from Hartford Insurance with work injury that I Edgar Franco have sustained and I am still unable to work because of Both knee injuries and Mid and Lower back issues. We fell into the Big Healthcare Industry from Hartford Insurance and Workmans Comp TML it's all about profits to the investors and not the clients that pay for Insurance that need help the most.

All I've been fighting for is Medical Treatment needed to proceed Knee surgery replacements to get my life back and help my wife, Since my Fall accident she's the only keeping us barely a float to pay for food, rent and utilities and it's has taken a toll on us and We don't think we have no fight left in us to go fight for social disability to go another viscous circle to get denied.

I just need Medical Treatment 😪 as soon as possible before we lose everything we worked for so hard to get. These big industries just brushes us off and let us suffer from Denied Claims.

From Franco Family

God Bless you 🙏 if donated or not



