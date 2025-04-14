Libby Howell's Medical Recovery Fund

On December 11th, 2024 our sister Libby had open heart surgery for the replacement of her mitral valve. Initially she seemed to be doing well, but sometime in the early hours if the next day, the replacement valve dislodged and the wall it had been attached to crumbled. Facing this potentially life ending complication, Libby was moved to the Frankel Cardiovascular Center at U of M. There, Libby had two more open heart surgeries and the third valve was successful. But she was not out of the woods yet. Initially, she was on an ECMO machine which is used in cases of severe heart and lung failure and functions in place of the heart and lungs. She also had acute kidney failure and was on a CRRT machine to replace her kidney function. During this time she was in a comatose state and she had a series of micro strokes.

She was hospitalized for over three months.

But, Praise God, she made it! And we are so grateful.

However, she still has a long uphill climb ahead of her with wounds that are still healing and abilities that have not returned to full use due to the strokes– such as walking.

And now, the bills– and there's a lot of them– are coming due.

Libby, and her husband Gary, could use some help with those bills.

They have already been through the experience of a lifetime. And a long ride to full recovery still stretches before them. If you are able to help with a gift of any size, we would be very grateful.

God bless you and thank you all very much.