Support for Doug Fortune since losing Karen

As many of you know, Doug Fortune's wife Karen was diagnosed with cancer last fall. The cancer was extremely aggressive and took Karen's life in just a few months. Between the abrupt loss of Karen’s social security income, funeral expenses and medical bills for her care, Doug is trying to dig into whatever funds he can to stay on top of the bills.


Anything you can contribute will certainly help Doug during this difficult time. Doug’s health isn’t that great either, so he’s had some new struggles with that as well.



David Dumais
$ 50.00 USD
46 minutes ago

May the caring shown by so many friends bring comfort to Doug and Karen's family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 90.00 USD
1 day ago

