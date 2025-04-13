Support for the Richards Family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $300
Campaign funds will be received by Annabel Zang
For the past several months Stacie Rose Richards has battled with cancer. During that time there has been a tireless group of people including family who have volunteered to care for the two children ages 4 and 6. Unfortunately Stacie's battle ended at 5:45pm April 11. She is no longer in pain! She's in the arms of Jesus!Stacie's husband Darin needs funds to set up permanent childcare and pay for other expenses.
Please give as you feel led. Thank you!
Rest in peace sweet Stacie
We will continue to pray for your family!
