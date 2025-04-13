Campaign Image
Support for the Richards Family

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $300

For the past several months Stacie Rose Richards  has battled with cancer. During that time there has been a tireless group of people including family who have volunteered to care for the two children ages 4 and 6. Unfortunately Stacie's  battle ended at 5:45pm April 11.  She is no longer in pain! She's in the arms of Jesus! 

Stacie's husband Darin needs funds to set up permanent childcare and pay for other expenses. 

Please give as you feel led.  Thank you!


Recent Donations
Russel and Lisa Rainey
$ 100.00 USD
56 minutes ago

Rest in peace sweet Stacie

Liz and Donny
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Ryan Ferguson
$ 100.00 USD
3 hours ago

We will continue to pray for your family!

