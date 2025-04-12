Supporting the Defense of Rusty Goodman

My name is Glen Stockinger a good friend and fellow Vietnam Veteran Tommy (Rusty) Goodman was arrested on 11/7/2024 in Rogers County, OK. He is charged with terrorism threat and terrorism hoax. He has been denied bail twice. The charges stem from his free speech rights towards anyone (no particular individual) supporting Donald Trump. Rusty has never committed a crime of violence or any crime...no arrests. Mr. Goodman is a decorated Army combat Vietnam Veteran. Rusty Goodman has been a successful businessman in the Claremore/Tulsa area for many years. He has been involved in many charitable events and has contributed his time and money to helping both Veterans and homeless people in his community. Rusty's wife continues to have serious health issues (at least 3 years of serious health issues) and he has been her only caregiver. This is my first time coming directly in contact with law enforcement trying to take down an American citizen simply for expressing views contrary to the general public opinion, and more likely the political views of the law enforcement community of Rogers County OK. When arrested Rusty's home was searched and they seized property including some family keepsakes. I am setting this donation page so that he can pay his attorney fees and his possible bail money should the attorneys prevail on his next bond hearing. His costs are in the hundreds of thousands of dollars due to the serious charges against him. With your help Rusty will not be railroaded into a life spent in prison due to the over-reach of Rogers County law enforcement.