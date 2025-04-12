Please come to the aid of Vicki and her family

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $1,050
Campaign funds will be received by Elizabeth Simonds
Our Christian faith is built on a foundation of promises from God, as we live in the hope of Jesus. Therefore, I humbly and with no expectations, ask for help for my sister. \
Vicki is a 65-year-old widow, mother of three and the financial provider for the family/home. She has been diagnosed with and an aggressive lymphoma and is unable to work for an unknown amount of time.
I am asking for prayers for complete healing, perfect medical guidance, as well as a bountiful amount of peace for her and her family.
I thank you in advance for any financial help you can provide and for lifting this family up in prayer.
God bless you!
