Please come to the aid of Vicki and her family

 USD $50,000

 USD $1,050

Elizabeth Simonds

Campaign funds will be received by Elizabeth Simonds

Our Christian faith is built on a foundation of promises from God, as we live in the hope of Jesus. Therefore, I humbly and with no expectations, ask for help for my sister.   \

Vicki is a 65-year-old widow, mother of three and the financial provider for the family/home. She has been diagnosed with and an aggressive lymphoma and is unable to work for an unknown amount of time.   

I am asking for prayers for complete healing, perfect medical guidance, as well as a bountiful amount of peace for her and her family.   

I thank you in advance for any financial help you can provide and for lifting this family up in prayer.

Recent Donations
Anonymous
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 hours ago

God bless you!

