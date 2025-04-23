Smoothing Out The Bumps

BECAUSE THE ROAD WE ARE ON DOESN'T COME WITHOUT DETOURS, DELAYS, OR DIVINE SURPRISES.

We’re on a journey—physically, spiritually, and vocationally. And if we’re honest, we’re still discovering what that actually looks like. We didn’t set out with a five-year plan. We set out with a yes—and a truck named FarMore.

FarMore is more than a vehicle.

It’s a declaration of faith.

A reminder of Ephesians 3:20—that God can do far more than all we ask or imagine.

It’s also the way we want to live: expecting more beauty in the brokenness, more connection in the in-between, more grace in the grit.

We said yes to a life outside the box—a life where the lines of ministry and ordinary moments blur into something sacred. And while we’re still discovering what exactly our “work” looks like, we know it involves showing up:

– To serve.

– To listen.

– To encourage.

– To create beauty and offer presence.

– To believe that each day holds purpose—even the unpredictable

We're learning that ministry isn’t something you arrive at—it’s something you carry with you, wherever you go.

But let’s be honest—this kind of open-handed living comes with bumps.

Not just metaphorical ones, but real, tangible needs.

Gas in the tank. Unexpected repairs. A cup of coffee at the right moment. Supplies for the people we meet. Postage to send encouragement. Time and tools to keep creating and connecting.

This campaign isn’t about one specific goal—it’s about being faithful in the unfolding.

You’re not just helping us move forward.

You’re helping us move with purpose.

Your support helps us keep saying yes to the unknown.

Yes to the small things that turn out to be big.

Yes to a life that trusts God to do far more than we could ever plan or predict.

So if you’ve ever longed to live outside the box,

If you want to help smooth out the bumps in someone else’s calling—

We invite you to journey with us.

Together, let’s believe in Far More.