Robert Zane Turgeon In Loving Memory

Goal:

 USD $8,000

Raised:

 USD $1,416

Campaign created by Crystal Rose

If you knew Robbie, you knew what a bright light he was in this world. His warmth, laughter, and love touched everyone around him, and his absence has left a deep, unimaginable void. We are heartbroken by his sudden passing and want to honor his memory by supporting the people he loved most—his partner, Sarah, and their young son, Noah.

This fundraiser is to help cover funeral expenses during this incredibly difficult time. Anything beyond those costs will go directly to Sarah and Noah to support them in the months ahead as they navigate life without Robbie.

Please consider donating or sharing this with others who knew and loved him. Every bit of support means the world.

Thank you for your kindness and love.

Recent Donations
James and Lauren
$ 500.00 USD
51 minutes ago

❤️

Chris
$ 16.00 USD
2 hours ago

Robbie’s home now , his soul is at peace Condolences for all those who loved him

Hayden and Lexi
$ 300.00 USD
2 hours ago

Bertha
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Prayers for his Family. He was such a nice/sweet person and very funny 🙏❤️ I’m glad I got to know him. Rest in Peace my friend😇

Tyler Crystal
$ 500.00 USD
3 hours ago

We Love you ❤️

