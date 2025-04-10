US Army Veteran Homeless and in Need

As a US Army Veteran, I never thought I would find myself homeless and struggling to make ends meet. After serving my country with honor and distinction, I have been diagnosed with a heart condition and am currently living in an emergency shelter. The shelter ends on April 19th, and I am in dire need of permanent housing closer to the VA hospital. Not only do I need a place to call home, but I also require financial assistance for my ongoing medical needs, including appointment fees and prescriptions. As if that wasn't enough, I am in need of basic necessities like furniture and a bed. I have tried reaching out to various community programs, but I have been wait-listed and am running out of options. My glasses are also in need of repair, which has made it difficult for me to read and navigate my surroundings. I am a proud Veteran who has given so much for my country, and it's heartbreaking to be in this situation. I am reaching out to the kind-hearted people of GiveSendGo to help me get back on my feet and regain my independence. Your generosity and support will go a long way in helping me secure a stable living situation and receive the medical care I so desperately need. Thank you for taking the time to read my story, and I hope you will consider helping me in my time of need. Together, we can make a difference in the life of a fellow Veteran. Goal Amount: $5000 Category: Medical