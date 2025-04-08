Campaign Image

Supporting Austin Metcalf

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $180

Campaign created by Allan Kennedy

Campaign funds will be received by Allan Kennedy

Supporting Austin Metcalf

Austin was a young bright athlete who was taken too early by a crime that could’ve been avoided his family as long as they need without having to worry about their jobs and funds to live on. Let’s all pitch in and show this family the love and support that they deserve in one of the most difficult times in their lives. May they find peace and love during this unfortunate event that has shook their entire family.

Recent Donations
Show:
Earl
$ 100.00 USD
55 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
2 hours ago

Our Deepest Sympathies and Condolences.

Beth
$ 30.00 USD
12 hours ago

My heart grieves with you in the loss of your precious son Austin and to the deep separation his twin will always feel. God be with you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
13 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 days ago

Please send this to help the Metcalf family. So sorry for their loss of their beloved one - Let them know I am praying for them!!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo