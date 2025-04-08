Supporting Austin Metcalf

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $180
Campaign funds will be received by Allan Kennedy
Austin was a young bright athlete who was taken too early by a crime that could’ve been avoided his family as long as they need without having to worry about their jobs and funds to live on. Let’s all pitch in and show this family the love and support that they deserve in one of the most difficult times in their lives. May they find peace and love during this unfortunate event that has shook their entire family.
Our Deepest Sympathies and Condolences.
My heart grieves with you in the loss of your precious son Austin and to the deep separation his twin will always feel. God be with you.
Please send this to help the Metcalf family. So sorry for their loss of their beloved one - Let them know I am praying for them!!
