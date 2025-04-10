2025 Mission

Supporting my mission trip to Uganda and South Sudan isn’t just about funding travel it’s about investing in lives and communities. Each of the 7,782 miles from Tallahassee to Uganda represents a step toward meaningful change. My goal is to raise $5,500 for the journey, with any additional funds supporting mission efforts in Uganda and South Sudan. Your $1 per mile isn’t just a donation it’s a way to bridge distances, foster connections, and win hearts to Jesus. No distance is too far when hearts unite for a common purpose.



