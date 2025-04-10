Campaign Image

2025 Mission

Goal:

 USD $5,500

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Adaliah Figueroa

2025 Mission

Supporting my mission trip to Uganda and South Sudan isn’t just about funding travel it’s about investing in lives and communities. Each of the 7,782 miles from Tallahassee to Uganda represents a step toward meaningful change. My goal is to raise $5,500 for the journey, with any additional funds supporting mission efforts in Uganda and South Sudan. Your $1 per mile isn’t just a donation it’s a way to bridge distances, foster connections, and win hearts to Jesus. No distance is too far when hearts unite for a common purpose.


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
12 hours ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo