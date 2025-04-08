Support for the Barnett family

On April 7th, the Barnett family suffered a horrific tragedy with the loss of their loving wife & Mother, Stephanie. The sudden loss will have a deep and lasting impact on this family for many years to come. They are a very close, loving family, that will need every friend and family members support while grieving this unimaginable loss of Stephanie. We are raising funds for the Barnett family during this difficult time, in hopes they can have the necessary resources and help while coping with the loss of such an amazing individual. Anything that can be spared to help this wonderful family at this time would be greatly appreciated. We ask that you "Please" pray for the safety and wellbeing of John and his children, that they can recover from this life-changing event.

Thank you so much for your support.