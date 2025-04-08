Support for the Barnett family

Raised:
USD $6,875
Campaign funds will be received by John Barnett
On April 7th, the Barnett family suffered a horrific tragedy with the loss of their loving wife & Mother, Stephanie. The sudden loss will have a deep and lasting impact on this family for many years to come. They are a very close, loving family, that will need every friend and family members support while grieving this unimaginable loss of Stephanie. We are raising funds for the Barnett family during this difficult time, in hopes they can have the necessary resources and help while coping with the loss of such an amazing individual. Anything that can be spared to help this wonderful family at this time would be greatly appreciated. We ask that you "Please" pray for the safety and wellbeing of John and his children, that they can recover from this life-changing event.
Thank you so much for your support.
Our hearts are so saddened by this news.
Stephanie will be missed by so many Prayers for her family I’m so sorry for your loss
John, you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
May your family find comfort and peace during these difficult times. God bless.
God Bless Your Family- Stay Strong.
So deeply sorry for your loss.
My condolences to you and your family John
You will be truly missed Gemini ♊️ twin.
Steph we will miss you so much. Praying for you and your family.
I didn't have the pleasure of knowing Stephanie but John is a good man & my heart breaks for this family. They are in my prayers of course
Prayers to you all we are here for anything you need
Rip Stephanie. You are missed .
Praying for your family ❤️ Stephanie was an amazing woman, so kind and humble in every moment with a heart of gold ❤️
We love “our girl”
RIP Stephanie. Your sweet soul will be greatly missed. Lots of love and prayers to the family during this difficult time.
