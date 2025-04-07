Official fund To help Winston Walters! #freeredelk

Plain and Simply Put Winston is Not Guilty of the Accusations Put Forth Against Him.

He was just 19. Trusting. Naive. He believed in the system of justice.

Convicted and sentenced to 92 years the equivalent of DEATH BY INCARCERATION at the age of 19.

I want to introduce you to Winston Walters.

We have all heard about these type of cases. Wrongfully convicted. If there was ever a poster child for this kind of an event, well here you have it.

There was a crime. There was a suspect identified. Identified by the victims. There was an Arrest. A year later, that ID was recanted.

The correct perpetrator was identified. Evidence supports that identification.Clear motive supports that accusation. Corroborating evidence supports that identification. The prime suspect was charged. The prime suspect was Arrested and then released all charges dropped. Once released the prime suspect recommitted another burglary and has Been on Run from Authorities since 2021!

Facts.

There are so many things wrong with this case. Much was manufactured in order to fit a narrative that never happened.

Correct perpetrator was identified

Winston Walters does not know, or has ever known the victims. He wasn't there.

No evidence connecting Walters to the crime scene

DNA evidence gathered at the scene does NOT include Walters.

Walters is a member of the Comanche Nation.

The crime occurred on Comanche Reservation

The State of Oklahoma lacked jurisdiction to prosecute this crime.

The reason this was not before the Federal Courts, as it should have been, is because it would have never met the burden of proof.

Major Crimes Act of 1885

Many standing treaties between the United States and the Comanche Nation

Two or more plea deals in exchange for fabricated testimony in exchange for lessor or dropping charges in other cases. None of the testimony can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Simply, the convicts, said so and their freedom was given in exchange.

Walters confirmed alibi was promptly rejected by the court.

The judge in this matter had a personal history of this type of crime that personally affected him. Yet, he did not recuse himself in the interest of unbiased justice.

Many who worked in the background of this case were earlier or later accused of actions that would call into question their ability to perform their duties unsullied.

Exculpatory evidence was withheld from the jury.

US Supreme Court rulings that underline the lack of jurisdiction regarding crimes and prosecution on native land.

Many, many other issues

Call to Action.

There is no doubt that Walters has been falsely convicted. No doubt that his 8th and 14th 13th Amendments to the United States Constitution. It is the mission of this project to obtain an attorney to get this case overturned, new trial ordered, acquittal, or motion to vacate order.

Your help is critical to right this wrong. You are thanked in advance for any consideration.