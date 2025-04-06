Belize Mission Trip for Clean Water & Faith

Join me on a life-changing mission trip to Belize! As my first international mission adventure, I'll be traveling with my local church to provide clean water and share the Word of God with the beautiful people of Belize. For one week, we'll work together to install water filtration systems, provide hygiene education, and spread love and hope to those in need. Your support will help me reach my goal of $3,000 and bring clean water and faith to the local community. Let's make a difference together! 🌎