Belize Mission Trip for Clean Water & Faith

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $150
Campaign funds will be received by Raymon Arias
Join me on a life-changing mission trip to Belize! As my first international mission adventure, I'll be traveling with my local church to provide clean water and share the Word of God with the beautiful people of Belize. For one week, we'll work together to install water filtration systems, provide hygiene education, and spread love and hope to those in need. Your support will help me reach my goal of $3,000 and bring clean water and faith to the local community. Let's make a difference together! 🌎
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.