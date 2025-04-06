Supporting the Roberts Family

Gary Roberts has left us on April 1st after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Our dad was a good man in every sense of the word — strong, kind, and steady. He was a wonderful father who always showed up for his family.

For everyone that knew my dad, he would give the shirt off his back. He loved playing darts, riding his motorcycle, and and hangin with the boys. Fast cars and hairbands from the 80's. Most of all he loved his kids.

Through all of life’s ups and downs, he faced each day with quiet strength and a heart full of love. His presence was a gift, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him.

We are grateful for the time we had, and we will carry his memory with us always.

As everyone knows, with loss comes expenses for our family such as funeral, medical, and travel. We would like to put together a nice service soon TBD. If you find it in your heart and want to help our family, we would greatly appreciate it. If not please shower us with prayers as we figure out life with out our father.