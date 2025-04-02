Being Jesus hands and feet

Raised:
GBP £105
Campaign funds will be received by Gary Mckibben
Help support continual bible teaching,line by line,precept by precept.Be the hands and feet of Jesus by supporting our outreaches:those struggling financially,needing food parcels,friendship and connecting with the homeless community with prayer,sharing the gospel,food and clothing.
Victory Church is at the heart of the local community in Belfast,Northern ireland
May Father God multiply all donations a hundred fold. You are a blessing Pastor Gary.
God bless you and your family Pastor Gary - Katerlin
