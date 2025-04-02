Campaign Image

Being Jesus hands and feet

Raised:

 GBP £105

Campaign created by Gary Mckibben

Campaign funds will be received by Gary Mckibben

Help support continual bible teaching,line by line,precept by precept.Be the hands and feet of Jesus by supporting our outreaches:those struggling financially,needing food parcels,friendship and connecting with the homeless community with prayer,sharing the gospel,food and clothing.

Victory Church is at the heart of the local community in Belfast,Northern ireland

Yvonne
£ 50.00 GBP
22 hours ago

May Father God multiply all donations a hundred fold. You are a blessing Pastor Gary.

Anonymous Giver
£ 55.00 GBP
1 day ago

God bless you and your family Pastor Gary - Katerlin

