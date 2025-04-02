Casting a Net of Faith

A family of 7 enduring trial after trial in need of support and provision during another moment of struggle.

Both myself and my husband work full time however due to health issues that have not been properly attended to being that income is necessary my husband has suffered a stroke. Currently in process of trying to ensure jobs are secure while regaining full health. His job requires much effort of his is physical ability.

We are in need of support to cover moving expenses as we are also needing to relocate. As a result of medical leave from work being needed income has become strained. Any support helps during a difficult time and is greatly appreciated.