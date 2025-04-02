Help sweet Luna get medical care she deserves

Hi everyone,





I’m reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for help for my sweet little pumpkin, Luna. She is my three-year-old fur baby, full of love and cuddles, but she’s been battling some serious health issues.





Luna is only 3 years old Scottish shorthair cat that has feline herpesvirus, which weakens her immune system, making it harder for her to fight off infections. Yesterday , she was diagnosed with pyometra, a dangerous and life-threatening infection that requires urgent veterinary care and she is in surgery today already . On top of that, last visit to the vet she was diagnosed with Teeth Lesions - which causes pain during eating or chewing and in the future will require removal of her infected teeth under surgery again.





The medical costs are overwhelming, including vet visits (already over 800$), diagnostics, medications, surgery ( 1666.77$for the plyometra surgery estimate and 1300$ for teeth lesions) and post surgery costs ( tbd). As much as I am giving her the best care possible, i cant do it alone .





Luna is brining me so much love and happiness into my life, I’m sure everyone who have a pet will relate and I want to do everything I can to give her the best chances to be clear from those things. Any contribution, big or small, would mean the world to us. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would be just as helpful.

Feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions - 9415497504 - I will attach her paperwork here as well or request it at that number provided above .





Thank you for your kindness and support—Luna and I are forever grateful!( and Odyssey - her big brother )