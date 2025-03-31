Help AVOID Eviction

Emergency

3/30/2025

Victoria, TX

Hello, my name is Angela and I am reaching out for help during a challenging time in my life. As a single mother of two, I have been faced with unexpected medical expenses due to an upcoming surgery to remove a cyst on my neck scheduled for the 2nd of April. While I have been diligently saving, the cost of the surgery has set me back on my rent, and I am now at risk of facing eviction. The total amount needed to prevent this is $1,400, and any assistance, no matter how small, would make a significant difference. I find myself in a position where I humbly seek your support to avoid losing the roof over our heads. Your heartfelt donations will not only help to keep a roof over our heads but also provide stability during this difficult time. I am deeply grateful for any kindness extended towards us. Thank you so much in advance for your generosity and compassion