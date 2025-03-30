Stem Cell Treatment for Optic Eye Atrophy

As a little girl I developed a condition in my optic nerve behind each eye where the nerve became very pale and inactive.. This affected my quality of life a lot as i grew. Not so much just my vision as judging distances and depth preception. Sports, hiking, and driving are specific areas that are very difficult for me.

I spent hundreds of hours at the University of Iowa doing tests after tests with little answers of a solution.. The doctors were confused because my case was very unuasual. After much research I took the step of extracting stem cells from my iliac and then injecting into my eyes. The doctors hope the cells would find their way to revive the unhealthy optic nerves. There is no guarantee that this will totally fix the problem although the doctors are sure it will at least stabilize them.

We take the steps God has before us and pray for the blessing. This medical procedure obviously took time off work and was very expensive . If you would desire to help me cover the cost i would be so humbled and grareful!!! I love each of you so much! God bless you for caring! Above all else please pray that the procedure would be a blessing and affective for me💜🙏



