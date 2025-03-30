Dear friends,





My name is Nick, and I am an 18-year-old from a small town in Norway. After my first missionary trip, my heart was forever changed. In Prague, I saw the living God move—I witnessed healings, miracles, and transformed lives. That experience ignited a fire in me, and I know I am called to be a lifelong missionary.





That’s why I’m launching IGNITE—a campaign to bring the Gospel to those who have never truly heard it. I want to ignite hearts with the love and power of Christ, reaching the lost, praying for the sick, and sharing the Good News wherever God sends me. I will be joining an organization called Jesus Revolution. it is an organization that wil teach me how to become a missonary and together with others we will be traveling all over Europe and the US having street showes and traveling to other churches helping to train others to spread the gospel





How You Can Help:

🙏 Pray for this mission—that God will open doors and change lives.

💖 Give to support my journey—your generosity will help with travel, outreach, and resources.

📢 Share this campaign with others who have a heart for missions!









Every donation, big or small, helps fuel this calling. Together, we can ignite revival and bring light to the nations!

If you decide to support you will be supporting me traveling all over the world both spreading the gospel and learning more about the living God





🔥 Will you partner with me in this mission? 🔥





Thank you for being a part of this journey. May God bless you abundantly!





With love and faith,

Nickolas Smith