Medical Fund for Emma Ioannidis

Raised:
USD $150
This is a heartbreaking story in our community. Emma, a once vibrant, radiant seven-year-old girl, was struck by a cruel and sudden illness—Transverse Myelitis —in May 2024. Although she fought bravely and survived, the disease left her paralyzed and numb from the chest down. While some have a chance at recovery, Emma’s case is tragically different. The initial attack was so merciless and severe that it destroyed a large portion of her spine, leaving her and her family with unimaginable challenges ahead. Her family is facing an overwhelming journey, and they need our support. Your kindness and generosity—no matter the size—could make a world of difference for the family as they navigate this difficult path.
Thank you and God Bless!
-Ioannidis family
I’m praying for Emma and her family. I’m praying the Lord overwhelms you all with his love, healing, kindness, goodness, faithfulness and steadfast love. I absolutely love seeing the body come together to love and support you all. I’m praying the Lord will arrange a meeting some day. May you enjoy this week as we prepare for our Lord’s resurrection.
