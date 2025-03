Supporting Kevin while at Duke

May 28,2024 Kevin went in cardiac arrest. He was taken to Mission Hospital and had a new pacemaker/defibrillator placed. On March 28,2025 he was fighting what he thought was the flu and his pacemaker went off 6 times. He has been in cardiac ICU since. Today he will be transferred to Duke where he will undergo an extensive surgery to try and fix the irregular arrhythmia that is causing him to have to be shocked so much. Kevin has helped so many in his 25 years of nursing. Please pray for him this week and give if you can! All money will go towards Kevin’s hospital bills.