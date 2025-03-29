Supporting James Cancer challenge

Monthly Goal:
Hi family and friends My name is James Vegas. I got a brain tumor and a thyroid cancer also, right now. I’m in Raydiation treatment with chemo pills every day for now till mid April . VA will operate to take out my thyroid and then from there keep up with the rehab of the left side of my body. I Appreciate everybody for all your prayers and wonderful words of strength to keep me going today and ever other day with this and all your help should be appreciated
You can do it brother
