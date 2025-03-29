Supporting James Cancer challenge

Hi family and friends My name is James Vegas. I got a brain tumor and a thyroid cancer also, right now. I’m in Raydiation treatment with chemo pills every day for now till mid April . VA will operate to take out my thyroid and then from there keep up with the rehab of the left side of my body. I Appreciate everybody for all your prayers and wonderful words of strength to keep me going today and ever other day with this and all your help should be appreciated