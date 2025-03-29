Campaign Image

YWAM Italy

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $705

Campaign created by Elijah Pichette

Campaign funds will be received by Elijah Pichette

YWAM Italy

Hey! My name is Elijah Pichette (pictured on the right). I have just graduated high school this past spring.

 Before I go on to study Occupational Therapy at JWU, I have the amazing opportunity to take on the task the Lord gives us in Matthew 28: “…Therefore go and make disciples of all nations…”

    For six months, starting this fall, I will be in Arco, Italy surrounded by others all eager to know God deeper and make Him known.


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 days ago

From Nammy & Louie

Mike Valdes
$ 70.00 USD
6 days ago

Praying for you Elias!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
6 days ago

Matthew 28… always “go”, never stop bro. Keep forward and on Christ and the Spirit will grow up disciples as you partner w him.

Levi Thorson
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Praying for Elijah! For clarity, focus, a more sensitive ear for His Voice and that he'll enjoy God's presence more and more as Elijah changes lives for His kingdom!! We love you!!! S &K

Anonymous Giver
$ 85.00 USD
3 months ago

dio è capace - Te amo hijo!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you! First donation!" By Elijah Pichette

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo