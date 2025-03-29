YWAM Italy

Hey! My name is Elijah Pichette (pictured on the right). I have just graduated high school this past spring.

Before I go on to study Occupational Therapy at JWU, I have the amazing opportunity to take on the task the Lord gives us in Matthew 28: “…Therefore go and make disciples of all nations…”

For six months, starting this fall, I will be in Arco, Italy surrounded by others all eager to know God deeper and make Him known.



