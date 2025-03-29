YWAM Italy

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $705
Campaign funds will be received by Elijah Pichette
Hey! My name is Elijah Pichette (pictured on the right). I have just graduated high school this past spring.
Before I go on to study Occupational Therapy at JWU, I have the amazing opportunity to take on the task the Lord gives us in Matthew 28: “…Therefore go and make disciples of all nations…”
For six months, starting this fall, I will be in Arco, Italy surrounded by others all eager to know God deeper and make Him known.
From Nammy & Louie
Praying for you Elias!
Matthew 28… always “go”, never stop bro. Keep forward and on Christ and the Spirit will grow up disciples as you partner w him.
Praying for Elijah! For clarity, focus, a more sensitive ear for His Voice and that he'll enjoy God's presence more and more as Elijah changes lives for His kingdom!! We love you!!! S &K
dio è capace - Te amo hijo!
"Thank you! First donation!" By Elijah Pichette
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.