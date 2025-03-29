Campaign Image

Chemo and can't work

 USD $850

 USD $200

Campaign created by Teresa Youngblood

Campaign funds will be received by Teresa Youngblood

Chemo and can't work

I was diagnosed with breast cancer in October of 2024 and went thought surgery... i am now going through chemo therapy and unable to work because of it any thing will help for me and my boys! This will also help towards any unpaid bills 

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 hour ago

May your healing and recovery progress smoothly.

