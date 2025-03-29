Chemo and can't work

Goal:
USD $850
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Teresa Youngblood
I was diagnosed with breast cancer in October of 2024 and went thought surgery... i am now going through chemo therapy and unable to work because of it any thing will help for me and my boys! This will also help towards any unpaid bills
May your healing and recovery progress smoothly.
