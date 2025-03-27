Adventures with God - Texas trip

Wow, I can’t believe it has been over a year since we graduated from YWAM! This last year, we have focused on seeking the Lord for our next steps, getting training, recovering from some tough spiritual and emotional times, and just resting!

God has placed a burden to work in anti-trafficking and we feel this is the right time to take a leap of faith. We believe that our next step is to take a trip to Texas at the end of April for a couple weeks. We plan to visit Troy Brewer Ministries at Open Door Church as well as the Justice Residences at Mercy Culture. Both these churches are working in anti-trafficking, so they will be valuable resources for work in this area. We will also be attending a marriage conference and couples weekend at Open Door Church. This will also give us a chance to meet some of the pastors and leaders of the church.

We haven’t gotten a clear direction as to what God has for us in the future, but feel like we are supposed to take a step in faith and put our boots on the ground in Texas. I heard a teaching years ago that has always stuck with me. Sometimes God is a light to your path, where you can see far off, and sometimes He is just a lamp to your feet, where you can only see the next step. And it feels like we are in a light to your feet season right now.

The trip will cost over $2800 and we are asking for your help. We will be driving to Texas, so we won’t have flight or rental car expenses. And we are staying in a VRBO so that we can cook meals and do laundry in the house, which will also help save a significant amount of money. I am mentioning this because we are being good stewards of any donations that come in and to let you know we aren’t just taking a lavish vacation! Thank you in advance for prayers and anything you are led to sow into our next adventure with Jesus.



Also, please feel free to contact me for other giving options like Zelle or Venmo!