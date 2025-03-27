Supporting Levi for Staffing YWAM

My name is Levi Schroff, and I am 18 years old. Just this march, I've come home from a 6-month Discipleship Training School. During this DTS, I spent three months learning how to evangelize and share the love of Christ effectively. After that, I spent three months as a missionary in Papua New Guinea (PNG). PNG is an island just above Australia. The country is said to be a Christian nation. But due to their language, which lacks the ability to explain things in depth, they are in need of having a relationship with God. In these three months, our goal was to help these people develop a walk with Christ. To show them-through our actions-that God is a very real, and relational God. The past six months have changed my life in a way I never thought possible. And now, God has given me the opportunity to staff a DTS this fall. June 20-July 8 I will be in Mersen Burg, South Africa, for a staff outreach. And from July 9-August 22 I will be in Amsterdam for a staff training. I will then be in Hawaii for three more months, staffing Endeavor DTS. In December I will lead a mission's team on outreach. The total of these next nine months comes to a little over seven thousand dollars. I am continuing to trust the LORD and lean on Him in this time. If you are able to give, I am greatly appreciative. Thank you for partnering with me in this new season, and please pray with and for me in this time.