Supporting Levi for Staffing YWAM

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $1,350
Campaign funds will be received by Levi Schroff
My name is Levi Schroff, and I am 18 years old. Just this march, I've come home from a 6-month Discipleship Training School. During this DTS, I spent three months learning how to evangelize and share the love of Christ effectively. After that, I spent three months as a missionary in Papua New Guinea (PNG). PNG is an island just above Australia. The country is said to be a Christian nation. But due to their language, which lacks the ability to explain things in depth, they are in need of having a relationship with God. In these three months, our goal was to help these people develop a walk with Christ. To show them-through our actions-that God is a very real, and relational God. The past six months have changed my life in a way I never thought possible. And now, God has given me the opportunity to staff a DTS this fall. June 20-July 8 I will be in Mersen Burg, South Africa, for a staff outreach. And from July 9-August 22 I will be in Amsterdam for a staff training. I will then be in Hawaii for three more months, staffing Endeavor DTS. In December I will lead a mission's team on outreach. The total of these next nine months comes to a little over seven thousand dollars. I am continuing to trust the LORD and lean on Him in this time. If you are able to give, I am greatly appreciative. Thank you for partnering with me in this new season, and please pray with and for me in this time.
Go make disciples!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.