Supporting the Grasty Family

Raised:

 USD $750

Campaign created by Kristopher Estep

Supporting the Grasty Family

This campaign is to support the family of Wayne Grasty. Wayne was killed in a traffic accident on March 25th. He was a strong Christian who lived out his faith through his steadfast love to God and his care for his family and friends. This money will go to help Selena and the family with expenses of funeral and other life needs. 

Recent Donations
Cody Lindsay
$ 150.00 USD
12 minutes ago

Carrie Sutton
$ 100.00 USD
27 minutes ago

Holly Godfrey
$ 200.00 USD
51 minutes ago

Brooke Rochester
$ 100.00 USD
54 minutes ago

Sarka family
$ 100.00 USD
58 minutes ago

We are praying for y’all

Michelle Hughes
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Thinking and praying for you and the family.

